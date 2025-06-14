Matauro LLC Makes New Investment in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB)

Matauro LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 64,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KWEB. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 62,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Palacios Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $469,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,023,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 117,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE KWEB opened at $34.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.48. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $24.68 and a one year high of $39.17.

