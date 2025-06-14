Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Raised by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,923 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 2.4% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Visa by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in Visa by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 20,974 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,350,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,239 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,939,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Puff Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Puff Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.80.

Visa Trading Down 5.0%

Shares of Visa stock opened at $352.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.45. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.70 and a 12-month high of $375.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $650.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total transaction of $889,868.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,041.50. This represents a 17.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.41, for a total transaction of $13,395,133.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,991,249.33. The trade was a 59.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,448 shares of company stock worth $50,133,659 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

