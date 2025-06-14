Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,949 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,949 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 1.1% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

SCHB opened at $23.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.44. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $18.53 and a twelve month high of $23.77. The firm has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

