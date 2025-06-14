Everpar Advisors LLC Sells 1,331 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Everpar Advisors LLC lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of USB opened at $42.93 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.74 and its 200-day moving average is $45.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on USB

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 5,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,800. The trade was a 50.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.