Matauro LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Matauro LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Matauro LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,986,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,966,421,000 after buying an additional 1,826,521 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,720,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,789,000 after buying an additional 17,056,138 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,770,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,664,000 after buying an additional 1,336,608 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,858,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,943,000 after buying an additional 2,668,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,701,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,274,000 after buying an additional 1,436,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of MBB opened at $92.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.51. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3251 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

