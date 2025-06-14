Matauro LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Matauro LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Matauro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
VCIT opened at $81.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.99 and its 200 day moving average is $80.99. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.66 and a 12-month high of $84.26.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Ouster Soars 27% as DoD Grants First 3D LiDAR Approval for Drones
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 06/09 – 06/13
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- IBM Up 10 Days in a Row: What’s Driving the Winning Streak?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.