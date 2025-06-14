Matauro LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Matauro LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Matauro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCIT opened at $81.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.99 and its 200 day moving average is $80.99. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.66 and a 12-month high of $84.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.328 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Articles

