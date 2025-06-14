JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Sold by Goldstone Financial Group LLC

Goldstone Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,930 shares during the period. Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,256,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,860 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,914,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,591,000 after acquiring an additional 860,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,910,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,222 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,695,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,124,000 after acquiring an additional 498,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,241,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,393 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $52.59 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.31 and a 1 year high of $58.54. The firm has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of -0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.24.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6207 per share. This represents a $7.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.16%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

