Goldstone Financial Group LLC Has $5.48 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Goldstone Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 268.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 16,560 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 203.7% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 31,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,958 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,627.7% during the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 83,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 80,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 218.3% during the 4th quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 67,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 46,229 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $26.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.82. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

