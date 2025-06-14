Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Steele Capital Management Inc.

Steele Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 5.6% of Steele Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $107,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 40,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.5% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.1%
Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $548.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $563.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $521.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $533.78.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
