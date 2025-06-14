Promising Solar Stocks To Follow Now – June 11th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, GE Vernova, Navitas Semiconductor, and Constellation Energy are the five Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate in the solar energy industry—ranging from manufacturers of photovoltaic panels and inverters to installers of rooftop systems and developers of large-scale solar farms. By buying solar stocks, investors gain exposure to the growth potential of renewable power markets as governments and businesses shift toward cleaner energy sources. Like other sector-specific equities, their performance can be influenced by policy incentives, technological advances, and changes in energy prices. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $324.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,539,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,395,714. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $293.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 158.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. Tesla has a 52 week low of $167.41 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded down $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $489.27. 1,970,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,366,108. The company has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12-month low of $403.33 and a 12-month high of $542.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $511.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $491.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

NYSE GEV traded up $15.43 on Wednesday, reaching $480.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,727,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,920. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.21 billion, a PE ratio of 86.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.97. GE Vernova has a 12 month low of $150.01 and a 12 month high of $500.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $396.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.75. 89,203,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,389,333. Navitas Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $9.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 2.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVTS

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

NASDAQ:CEG traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $291.50. 1,694,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,728,816. Constellation Energy has a 52 week low of $155.60 and a 52 week high of $352.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $253.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CEG

Further Reading