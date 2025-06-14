SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 352,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,495 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 7.9% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. TPG Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $17,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,534,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,511,000 after buying an additional 2,237,528 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Capital Corp CO raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Capital Corp CO now owns 309,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,830,000 after buying an additional 6,141 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 92,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 18,930 shares during the last quarter. Matauro LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Matauro LLC now owns 26,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldstone Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 205,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV opened at $51.23 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $44.39 and a 12-month high of $55.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.16. The stock has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

