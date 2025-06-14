Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Takes Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 29,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Chevron by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 15,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $171.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.24.

Chevron Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of CVX stock opened at $145.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.53 and a 200-day moving average of $149.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The firm has a market cap of $254.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 78.17%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

