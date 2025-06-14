Everpar Advisors LLC Purchases 131 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Everpar Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,141 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 0.9% of Everpar Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1,007.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $94.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $751.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.79 and a 200 day moving average of $94.06. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.30 and a 12 month high of $105.30.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 2.85%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $217,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 630,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,421,282. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $2,815,113.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,451,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,896,799.42. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,534 shares of company stock valued at $12,833,664 over the last ninety days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Walmart from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Walmart from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Read Our Latest Report on WMT

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.