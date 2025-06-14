HMV Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 15,137 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

HMV Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of HMV Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. HMV Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $4,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,068,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,989,000 after buying an additional 13,198,415 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,071,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,764 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,505,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,304,000 after acquiring an additional 540,916 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,642,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,287,000 after acquiring an additional 206,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,842,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,840,000 after purchasing an additional 831,154 shares in the last quarter.

VGIT opened at $59.07 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $57.40 and a 12-month high of $60.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

