Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Holdings Lowered by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 1.0% of CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $6,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,209.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 228,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 211,168 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 14,279 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 221.9% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 1.2%

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $23.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.44. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $18.53 and a 12-month high of $23.77.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

