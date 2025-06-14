Top Utility Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 11th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, Ford Motor, PG&E, Riot Platforms, Eaton, and AutoZone are the seven Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares of companies that provide essential public services—such as electricity, water and natural gas—and typically operate in heavily regulated markets. Because their revenues are stable and demand is relatively predictable, these stocks tend to exhibit lower price volatility and offer higher-than-average dividend yields. Investors often include utility stocks in portfolios to generate steady income and dampen overall market risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded down $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $324.52. The stock had a trading volume of 85,539,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,395,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $293.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.15. Tesla has a one year low of $167.41 and a one year high of $488.54.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B stock traded down $1.86 on Wednesday, hitting $489.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,970,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,366,108. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $403.33 and a fifty-two week high of $542.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $511.78 and its 200-day moving average is $491.22.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $10.65. 57,873,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,388,626. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98. The company has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50.

Shares of PCG stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.54. The company had a trading volume of 31,854,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,261,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.60. PG&E has a one year low of $14.07 and a one year high of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.43.

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

NASDAQ RIOT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.50. The company had a trading volume of 24,221,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,236,710. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 4.53. Riot Platforms has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $15.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

ETN stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $325.81. The company had a trading volume of 771,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,494. Eaton has a 1-year low of $231.85 and a 1-year high of $379.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $300.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $127.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16.

AutoZone, Inc. retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

AZO stock traded down $45.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,668.11. The stock had a trading volume of 58,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,788. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,689.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,498.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $2,769.00 and a 52 week high of $3,916.81.

