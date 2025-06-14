Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Takes $2.75 Million Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $110.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.67.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 2.1%

NYSE:CHD opened at $97.04 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.99 and a fifty-two week high of $116.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.98.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.64%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.07 per share, with a total value of $276,210.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,845.35. The trade was a 119.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Dierker acquired 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.66 per share, for a total transaction of $752,547.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,448.28. This trade represents a 94.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,195 shares of company stock worth $4,283,432 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

