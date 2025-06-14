1,664 Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Acquired by BigSur Wealth Management LLC

BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,177,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 29,844.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 702,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,588,000 after acquiring an additional 700,447 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 85,513.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 675,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,047,000 after acquiring an additional 674,698 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,287,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,021,000 after acquiring an additional 651,116 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,115,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,033,476,000 after acquiring an additional 432,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, May 30th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.79.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $317.36 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.00 and a 52-week high of $328.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $279.47 and a 200 day moving average of $279.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.36. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 65.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.32, for a total transaction of $118,454.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,838.16. This represents a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.68, for a total transaction of $75,500.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,260.96. The trade was a 13.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,681 shares of company stock worth $2,382,987 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

