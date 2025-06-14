Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Short Interest Update

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 83.9% from the May 15th total of 3,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Makita Trading Down 0.2%
Shares of MKTAY stock opened at $29.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.79 and its 200 day moving average is $30.87. Makita has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $39.05.
Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.50 billion. Makita had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 7.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that Makita will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Makita Company Profile
Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Asia, Australia, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.
