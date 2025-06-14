Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) CFO Sells $50,206.52 in Stock

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) CFO Stephen Webster sold 4,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $50,206.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,411.46. The trade was a 13.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Stephen Webster also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 22nd, Stephen Webster acquired 1,475 shares of Luxfer stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $17,006.75.
Luxfer Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:LXFR opened at $11.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $314.04 million, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.45. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $15.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Luxfer Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Luxfer by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,854,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,272,000 after purchasing an additional 603,954 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 8.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,759,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,871,000 after acquiring an additional 135,688 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Luxfer by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,510,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,912,000 after acquiring an additional 21,797 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,265,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,005,000 after purchasing an additional 65,470 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 785,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,282,000 after purchasing an additional 115,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.
Luxfer Company Profile
Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.
