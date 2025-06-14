Insider Buying: Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Director Purchases 3,500 Shares of Stock

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) Director Michael J. Cody acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $56,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,924.28. This represents a 6.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vishay Intertechnology Price Performance

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $15.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.17 and a beta of 1.09. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $24.69.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $715.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.50 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -81.63%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vishay Intertechnology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 602.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 27,083.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 76.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 819.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

