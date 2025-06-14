Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 12,093 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,093 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $103.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.57. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.29 and a 52-week high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

