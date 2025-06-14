GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Trims Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 46.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 98,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 20,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth $2,548,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on KHC. Wall Street Zen raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho set a $29.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.35.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $26.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.42. The stock has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.27. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $36.53.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 73.06%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Stories

