Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Has $7.06 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 62.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,713 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,218,143,000. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,753,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,899,000 after buying an additional 4,402,710 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,727,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,063,000 after buying an additional 4,222,994 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,076,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,986,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,300,000 after buying an additional 3,773,422 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.5%

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $60.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.05.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

