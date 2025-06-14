RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Has $4.31 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,551 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day moving average of $27.03. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $21.37 and a one year high of $29.14. The company has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.16.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

