Steele Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Steele Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,086,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,641 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF makes up 3.0% of Steele Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Steele Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.67% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF worth $57,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 250.9% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 22,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 19,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 56.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Trading Down 1.8%

FNDA stock opened at $27.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.63. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF has a 12-month low of $23.49 and a 12-month high of $32.71. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

