Powers Advisory Group LLC Has $670,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 76.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,489 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 11,054 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 19,378 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 727.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,658 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 18,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHZ stock opened at $22.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.92. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.