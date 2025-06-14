Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has $16.16 Million Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions makes up about 3.6% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $16,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,179,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,789,955,000 after acquiring an additional 310,919 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,933,360,000 after buying an additional 451,172 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,528,949,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,030,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,400,980,000 after purchasing an additional 334,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $1,073,645,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $407.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.96. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $370.00 and a 52-week high of $507.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $418.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $441.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $449,243.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,618.72. The trade was a 57.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

