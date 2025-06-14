Matauro LLC Purchases New Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Matauro LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 9,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,075. The trade was a 31.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $550,302.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,412. The trade was a 14.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

NYSE:MMC opened at $217.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.40. The firm has a market cap of $107.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.83. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.21 and a 1-year high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $246.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $281.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.93.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

