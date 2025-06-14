IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Director Kathryn K. Chou Sells 25,696 Shares

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) Director Kathryn K. Chou sold 25,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $1,039,660.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,172.90. This trade represents a 29.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

IonQ Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IONQ opened at $37.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of -46.65 and a beta of 2.59. IonQ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.37.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14. IonQ had a negative net margin of 457.85% and a negative return on equity of 36.82%. The business had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IonQ

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in IonQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IonQ by 421.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of IonQ by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of IonQ from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of IonQ from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IonQ from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

See Also

