Raub Brock Capital Management LP Acquires 10,624 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,569 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,624 shares during the period. Domino’s Pizza comprises 3.4% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $15,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,687,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $708,498,000 after buying an additional 21,705 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DPZ. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $555.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $487.17.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Reddy Sandeep sold 399 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.18, for a total transaction of $184,409.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,046,848.08. This trade represents a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $452.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $474.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $458.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $396.06 and a 52-week high of $535.98.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 39.91%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

