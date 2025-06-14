QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Lowered by Signature Resources Capital Management LLC

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,490 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,730,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $17,471,231,000 after buying an additional 707,468 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,798,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,262,826,000 after purchasing an additional 670,432 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,721,882,000. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 14,579,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,313,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,289,513 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,041,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,076 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $154.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.15. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $230.63. The company has a market capitalization of $169.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $179.00 to $157.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $486,951.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,272,711.90. This represents a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 423,464 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,164 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

