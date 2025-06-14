Best Healthcare Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 11th

Alphabet, UnitedHealth Group, and Salesforce are the three Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are equity shares of companies operating in the medical and health services sector, including pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, medical device manufacturers, hospital and clinic operators, and health insurers. They’re often viewed as defensive investments—demand for healthcare products and services remains broadly stable across economic cycles—though their performance can hinge on regulatory approvals, clinical trial outcomes and demographic trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $177.91. The stock had a trading volume of 16,868,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,299,999. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $207.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $5.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $309.09. The company had a trading volume of 9,013,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,072,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $280.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.45. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $248.88 and a 52-week high of $630.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $479.36.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $268.49. 3,920,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,570,968. The firm has a market cap of $256.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $227.77 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $266.84 and a 200-day moving average of $301.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

