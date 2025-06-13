YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIVY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $1.06

YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIVY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 11th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 1.0634 per share on Friday, June 13th. This represents a $12.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 33.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This is a 9.4% increase from YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.97.

YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FIVY opened at $38.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 million and a PE ratio of 24.45. YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $52.51.

About YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF

The YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF (FIVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds that tracks an index of five stocks and five affiliated ETFs. The underlying ETFs seek to provide current income and capped gains by employing synthetic covered call strategies, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys.

