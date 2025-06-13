YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIVY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $1.06

YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIVY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 11th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 1.0634 per share on Friday, June 13th. This represents a $12.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 33.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This is a 9.4% increase from YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.97.
YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of FIVY opened at $38.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 million and a PE ratio of 24.45. YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $52.51.
About YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF
