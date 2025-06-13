Select Harvests Limited (ASX:SHV) Insider Purchases A$90,402.95 in Stock

Select Harvests Limited (ASX:SHV – Get Free Report) insider Michelle Somerville purchased 20,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$4.51 ($2.95) per share, for a total transaction of A$90,402.95 ($59,086.90).

Select Harvests Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.31, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $667.91 million, a P/E ratio of -26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of -0.25.

Get Select Harvests alerts:

Select Harvests Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Select Harvests Limited engages in the growing, processing, packaging, and selling of almonds and its by-products in Australia. The company supplies blanched, roasted, sliced, diced, meal and paste almond products. It grows, processes, and sells almonds to the food industry from company owned and leased almond orchards, as well as holds a portfolio of approximately 9,371 hectares of almond orchards located in Victoria, New South Wales, and South Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Select Harvests Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Harvests and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.