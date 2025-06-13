Select Harvests Limited (ASX:SHV) Insider Purchases A$90,402.95 in Stock

Select Harvests Limited (ASX:SHV – Get Free Report) insider Michelle Somerville purchased 20,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$4.51 ($2.95) per share, for a total transaction of A$90,402.95 ($59,086.90).
Select Harvests Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.31, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $667.91 million, a P/E ratio of -26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of -0.25.
Select Harvests Company Profile
