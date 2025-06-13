Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Insider Catriona Yale Sells 2,803 Shares of Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) insider Catriona Yale sold 2,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $151,362.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,980,474. This trade represents a 2.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Catriona Yale also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, May 15th, Catriona Yale sold 10,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $393,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 15th, Catriona Yale sold 9,073 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $343,957.43.

On Monday, March 17th, Catriona Yale sold 10,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $447,600.00.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AKRO opened at $53.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -14.28 and a beta of -0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 17.25 and a quick ratio of 17.25. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.02 and a 12-month high of $58.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.91. Equities research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Akero Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $510,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 54.4% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 58,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 20,620 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 53.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 109,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 38,458 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 26.5% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 480,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,460,000 after acquiring an additional 100,769 shares in the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.