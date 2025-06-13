Robotics Stocks To Research – June 11th

NVIDIA, Ouster, Teradyne, Serve Robotics, TechnipFMC, EPAM Systems, and Zebra Technologies are the seven Robotics stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Robotics stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture or supply robotic systems, automation technologies and related software or components. These firms span industrial robotics (used in manufacturing and warehouses), service and medical robots (for healthcare and personal assistance) and supporting technologies like sensors and AI. Investors buy robotics stocks to gain exposure to growth in automation across industries such as manufacturing, logistics and healthcare. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Robotics stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.33. The stock had a trading volume of 128,683,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,032,176. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.94 and a 200 day moving average of $126.23. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $153.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Ouster (OUST)

Ouster, Inc. provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

OUST stock traded up $3.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.02. 15,510,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,370. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 2.48. Ouster has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $21.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OUST

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

TER stock traded down $2.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.20. 1,344,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,619,234. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $65.77 and a twelve month high of $163.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TER

Serve Robotics (SERV)

Serve Robotics Inc. designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc. in July 2023.

SERV stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.48. The company had a trading volume of 6,080,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,061,975. The company has a market cap of $711.22 million, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.67. Serve Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SERV

TechnipFMC (FTI)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

NYSE:FTI traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.07. 1,846,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,022,721. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.06. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $22.12 and a twelve month high of $34.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FTI

EPAM Systems (EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Shares of EPAM stock traded down $4.61 on Wednesday, reaching $176.15. The company had a trading volume of 333,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,580. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $138.15 and a 12 month high of $269.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.32 and a 200-day moving average of $205.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EPAM

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

ZBRA stock traded down $7.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $292.21. 156,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,689. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.59. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $205.73 and a 1-year high of $427.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZBRA

Featured Stories