iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Sold by Delta Capital Management LLC

Delta Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF opened at $30.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.05. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $33.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1746 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

