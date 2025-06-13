What is William Blair’s Forecast for J.Jill Q2 Earnings?

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2027 earnings estimates for J.Jill in a report issued on Wednesday, June 11th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.10. The consensus estimate for J.Jill’s current full-year earnings is $3.36 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for J.Jill’s Q3 2027 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. The company had revenue of $153.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.90 million. J.Jill had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 71.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of J.Jill from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of J.Jill in a research note on Wednesday.

J.Jill Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE JILL opened at $14.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.52. J.Jill has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

Institutional Trading of J.Jill

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JILL. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 921,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,446,000 after purchasing an additional 285,715 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 33.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 768,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,002,000 after purchasing an additional 192,096 shares during the period. Fund 1 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 298,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,243,000 after purchasing an additional 96,982 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 1,592,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,996,000 after purchasing an additional 91,545 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the fourth quarter valued at $2,211,000. 40.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.Jill Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 25th. J.Jill’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

