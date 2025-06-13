Delta Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,000 Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Delta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Yum China by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 31,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 8,016 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Yum China by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 56,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,836,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $746,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 9,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YUMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Daiwa America upgraded Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.70.

Yum China Price Performance

NYSE:YUMC opened at $44.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.28. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.20 and its 200 day moving average is $46.81.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

