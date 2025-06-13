Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FAX opened at $15.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.47. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.99 and a twelve month high of $17.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. 33.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

