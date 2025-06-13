Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (THQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 23rd

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.
Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.1%
THQ opened at $18.71 on Friday. Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $22.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.61.
About Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund
