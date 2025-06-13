Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (THQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 23rd

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.1%

THQ opened at $18.71 on Friday. Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $22.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.61.

About Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

