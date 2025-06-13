iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Stock Position Raised by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 593,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,985 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $23,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $43.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.84. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $43.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.