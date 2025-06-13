Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX:ALL) Insider Bill Lance Purchases 2,435 Shares

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX:ALL – Get Free Report) insider Bill Lance bought 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$41.52 ($27.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$101,101.20 ($66,079.22).

Aristocrat Leisure Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Aristocrat Leisure Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Aristocrat Leisure’s previous Interim dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Aristocrat Leisure’s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Aristocrat Leisure Company Profile

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming content and technology company in Australia and internationally. The company designs, develops, assembles, distributes, sells, and services gaming content, platforms, and systems, including electronic gaming machines, casino management systems, and free-to-play mobile games.

