Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 19 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $5,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 102,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,783,000 after buying an additional 29,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,087.50, for a total value of $1,663,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,175. This trade represents a 76.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,738.25, for a total value of $1,738,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,621.50. The trade was a 34.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,841 shares of company stock valued at $29,919,171 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FICO. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $2,021.00 to $1,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,304.15.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Trading Up 1.0%

FICO opened at $1,802.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.73, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,888.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,929.91. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $1,331.86 and a 12-month high of $2,402.52.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.33 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $498.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.45 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.