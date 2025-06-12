Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 896 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,762,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306,380 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,608,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,436 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1,625.7% during the 4th quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,667,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454,700 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 236.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,878,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,381,000 after buying an additional 3,429,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 379.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,022,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,578,000 after buying an additional 3,182,939 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $78.00 price target on Xcel Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.90.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of XEL opened at $68.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $73.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.90.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.11). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

