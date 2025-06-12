Simplicity Wealth LLC Takes $840,000 Position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:QFLR)

Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:QFLR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QFLR. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:QFLR opened at $29.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.52. The company has a market capitalization of $299.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.00. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF Announces Dividend

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (QFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio representative of the NASDAQ-100, while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

Featured Stories

