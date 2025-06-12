Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $5.17 Million Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $5,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $806,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 208,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $7,096,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,846,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,122,238.80. This trade represents a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $417,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,791,252.58. This trade represents a 6.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 698,500 shares of company stock worth $23,591,400 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KDP. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $32.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.64%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

