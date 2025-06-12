First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 11,396 Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sourcerock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 9,550,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,738,000 after purchasing an additional 331,109 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Talos Energy by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,720,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,964,000 after purchasing an additional 763,631 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,427,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,991,000 after buying an additional 575,096 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,100,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,393,000 after buying an additional 101,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 318.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,967,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,106,000 after buying an additional 1,497,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TALO stock opened at $9.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $12.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Talos Energy from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

