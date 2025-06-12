Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 97.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 119,992 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 2,928 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $11.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1.11, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.78. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $38.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.59.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, Chairman Stefano Pessina bought 832,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.01 per share, with a total value of $9,163,160.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 145,621,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,288,079.79. This represents a 0.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Articles

